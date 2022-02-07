Remy Ma Suggests Baby Name for Rihanna and A$AP, Says Women Can Have it All

Play video content TMZ.com

If Rihanna and A$AP Rocky need any help coming up with a name for their new baby, there's another rapper who has them covered -- Remy Ma.

We caught up with the rapper/mommy leaving Won World Studios in NYC, and she suggested Rihanna and Rocky name their baby something that starts with the letter 'R' ... like their names.

Hmm ... now what name would Remy suggest??? 🤔

As far as Rihanna being a new mom in the music biz, Remy says she can absolutely have it all ... ya know, a great career, a new baby, a family, etc.

As a mom of a 3-year-old, Remy says sometimes it's hard but women can do everything … "We wear all the hats. We run things. We run the world, as Bey says." She adds ... when you love something -- like your family and your career -- ya just make it happen.

And if RiRi needs any examples ... she gives a nod to herself and Cardi B.

Unless you've been comatose recently, you know by now ... Rihanna and A$AP are expecting their first child together.