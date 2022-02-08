Ex-Yankees Outfielder Gerald Williams Dead At 55, Derek Jeter Mourns

Gerald Williams -- a longtime New York Yankees outfielder and one of Derek Jeter's best friends -- died on Tuesday at 55 years old.

Jeter just announced the sad news ... saying Williams passed away following a battle with cancer.

"To my teammate and one of my best friends in the world, rest in peace, my brother," Jeter said in a statement. "My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Liliana, and their whole family."

Williams was drafted by the Yankees in 1987 and played his first game for the Pinstripes' Big League squad in 1992 -- the same year the team drafted Jeter.

Williams went on to play 14 years in the Majors -- seven of which were spent with Jeter and the Yankees -- before he ultimately left the game following the 2005 season.

Williams batted .255 in his career and hit 85 home runs. One of his most famous moments came in the 1996 season, when he made a great catch to help keep Dwight Gooden's no-hitter intact.