Shaquille O'Neal Offering 'Ultra-VIP' Experience For Super Bowl Party, Costs $1 Million!

Wanna ball out in Shaq-like proportions?! The NBA legend is offering an incredible "Ultra-VIP" package to his "Fun House" Super Bowl party in LA this weekend ... and it comes with a whopping $1 MILLION price tag!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... Shaquille O'Neal's yearly rage fest is providing a once in a lifetime experience for some super-rich party people ... and it comes with a round trip on a private jet, a VIP table ON the stage, Rolls-Royce Phantoms for transportation to the party and -- of course -- unlimited booze.

Shaq partnered with Wynn Nightlife in Vegas to put the whole deal together ... which means the group will get a dedicated security and host team via the resort.

Of course, there's no way an "Ultra-VIP" would have to wait in any sort of line ... so naturally, there's a special expedited entrance for the group.

But, the best part of the package?? The "Ultra-VIP" group will get the chance to take part in Shaq's DJ Diesel set.

The Fun House ain't only for the outrageously bougie -- everyone in attendance will get to experience carnival rides, food from L.A. hotspots, an open bar and music from Zedd, Lil Wayne, Diplo and Shaq himself.

There will even be fire-breathers!!

Shaq's party has had a ton of celebs attend in the past -- from Migos to Gronk to T-Pain to Patrick Mahomes -- and we're told this year's guest list is even bigger.