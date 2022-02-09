Mikaela Shiffrin's Ski Star BF Consoles Her Publicly After DQ Losses At Olympics

Olympic skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin's BF, Aleksander Kilde, is doing everything in his power to keep his GF's spirits up ... after she suffered yet another devastating loss at the Olympics on Wednesday.

Kilde -- an Olympic skiing star himself -- posted a photo of Mikaela sitting on the mountain, head down, along with a touching note to his girlfriend ... after she was disqualified for missing a gate and skiing off the course during the competition.

"When you look at this picture you can make up so many statements, meanings and thoughts," Aleksander wrote.

"Most of you probably look at it saying: 'she has lost it', 'she can’t handle the pressure' or 'what happened?' ... Which makes me frustrated, because all I see is a top athlete doing what a top athlete does!"

He continued ... "It’s a part of the game and it happens. The pressure we all put on individuals in the sports are enormous, so let’s give the same amount of support back.. It’s all about the balance and we are just normal human beings!!"

"I love you Kaela"

The 26-year-old -- regarded by many as the greatest skier in the world -- is off to a rocky start in Beijing ... earning 2 DQ's. In fact, it's the first time that's happened since 2011 ... when she was a teenager.

Shiffrin recently appeared on "Today" and opened up about the death of her father, who died after suffering a severe head injury.

She says the tragedy made her contemplate walking away from the sport she's been competing in her entire life.

Mikaela -- who's expected to participate in three more events at the Games -- was thankful for her man's support.