Dave Chappelle Rails Against Development, Denies Opposing Affordable Housing

Dave Chappelle's raging at local politicians -- who he calls "clowns" -- in his Ohio hometown over a proposed housing development, and after threatening to nix his own biz there ... he's won a small victory.

The Yellow Springs Village Council voted this week to approve a 53-acre residential housing plan. That vote came after a Monday evening council meeting where the public was invited to comment and Dave came in with guns blazing.

He told the council, in no uncertain terms, he did NOT want them to move forward with the project, and he said he'd pull his own business venture -- a planned restaurant/comedy club called the Firehouse Eatery -- out of Yellow Springs.

Dave said he isn’t bluffing, and hurled some choice insults while he was at it.

So, although the council approved the development, it rejected a part of the plan that included affordable housing. There are reports Dave opposed that specific part of the development, but his rep Carla Sims tells TMZ ... "Dave Chappelle didn't kill affordable housing. Concerned residents and a responding Village Council 'killed' a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing."

She flat out says Dave is not opposed to affordable housing, but he is against the "poorly vetted, cookie-cutter, sprawl-style development deal." She also claims the proposed residential development was only reserving 3 out of 143 lots for "future" affordable housing.

The real issue for Dave -- who frequently speaks out at village discussions -- is he, and many other locals, don't want their rural village to turn into a bustling suburb.