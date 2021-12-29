Dave Chappelle Performs to Packed House at Peppermint Club in L.A.

Dave Chappelle did what he does best Tuesday night ... packed the house with fans, including a bunch of celebs, who showed up on a cold L.A. night to watch Dave's stand up.

Chappelle was in great spirits as he arrived at the Peppermint Club in WeHo -- drink and cigarette in hand.

Among those who showed up ... Jeff Ross, Mario, Talib Kweli, Andrew Garfield, Casey Affleck, and Odell Beckham and GF Lauren Wood.

Dave's been doing a bunch of shows since his final Netflix installment dropped. He's been showing his documentary, "Dave Chappelle: Live in Real Life," at some of the venues. From what we can tell, however, his Peppermint Club gig was strictly standup.