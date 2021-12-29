Dave Chappelle Performs to Packed House at Peppermint Club in L.A.
12/29/2021 8:49 AM PT
Dave Chappelle did what he does best Tuesday night ... packed the house with fans, including a bunch of celebs, who showed up on a cold L.A. night to watch Dave's stand up.
Chappelle was in great spirits as he arrived at the Peppermint Club in WeHo -- drink and cigarette in hand.
Among those who showed up ... Jeff Ross, Mario, Talib Kweli, Andrew Garfield, Casey Affleck, and Odell Beckham and GF Lauren Wood.
Dave's been doing a bunch of shows since his final Netflix installment dropped. He's been showing his documentary, "Dave Chappelle: Live in Real Life," at some of the venues. From what we can tell, however, his Peppermint Club gig was strictly standup.
The documentary chronicles the comedy shows Dave put on in Yellow Springs, Ohio during COVID. It shows how Dave was supporting his hometown during the pandemic.