Adele Says Residency Would Have Been 'Half-Assed," Parties at London Gay Bar

Play video content @lilredmaddi/@allegedly_adam

Adele is finally speaking out since she canceled her Las Vegas shows ... saying she canceled because the concerts would've been "half-assed" ... which now has lots of folks wondering if COVID was the real reason.

Adele appeared on the BBC One Series on Friday ... again explaining she tried her best to go on with the show ... and then she dropped the "half-assed" comment.

Remember, Adele said half her crew had COVID and that's the main reason she pulled the plug on her residency last minute. If COVID were the real reason it would be kind of weird to say the performance would have been "half-assed."

Play video content 1/20/22 @adele / Twitter

As we reported, there were a number of disputes between Adele and the folks behind the scenes ... there were disputes over set pieces, audio and general production issues. Some folks in Caesar's camp say they just could not please her.

That said, Adele spent Thursday night at Heaven, a gay bar in London, where she sang along to "It's Raining Men" and ended up on stage doin' a little pole dance!!!

She also judged the stripping contest!