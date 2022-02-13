Adrian Peterson Arrested for Domestic Violence

Adrian Peterson is gonna be in a jail cell this weekend, 'cause he was arrested on his way out of Los Angeles ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us the ex-Vikings running back was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence Sunday at LAX -- this after airport police got a call at about 8:30 AM over a disturbance on an aircraft leaving LAX and attempting to take off en route to Houston.

We're told the plane actually had to turn around on the runway and link up with the gate again after an apparent verbal and physical altercation between a man and woman.

After a preliminary investigation -- and after making required notifications to the FBI -- our sources say Peterson was taken into custody ... as the alleged victim was seen to have sustained a small mark from whatever happened. Indeed ... we're told the woman is Peterson's wife, Ashley Brown.

After her husband was hauled off the plane, we're told the flight was able to depart as planned ... which included Ashley, who stayed onboard with the rest of the passengers.

The two of them were in town the night prior, attending a Super Bowl event put on by DIRECTV.