Adrian Peterson Goes Off On Refs After Seahawks Loss, 'We Got Robbed'

Goes Off On Refs After Seattle Loss

Adrian Peterson just melted down over the officiating in Tuesday's Rams vs. Seahawks game ... going off on the refs, claiming they "robbed" Seattle of a win.

A.P. posted a lengthy rant on social media just minutes ago ... blasting the refs at SoFi Stadium for what he says were a bunch of missed calls in the key NFC West matchup.

"Can we please come together and figure out a better solution that'll hold [NFL refs] more accountable," said Peterson, who just joined the Seahawks earlier this month.

"These blatantly missed and unwarranted calls literally change the outcome of games."

Peterson said there were a couple of plays that really rubbed him the wrong way -- but he said it was the non-pass interference call on DeeJay Dallas late in the game that had him irate.

Seattle's DeeJay Dallas was furious about not getting a PI call and kicked the football in frustration. 🏈⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dIm84vR0Mu — The Comeback (@thecomeback) December 22, 2021 @thecomeback

"I don't make excuses and I also feel any situation can be overcome," the future Hall of Famer said, "but, opportunities are all you need to create change. We got robbed of that last night."

Peterson said the officiating was so bad, his kids actually came up to him following the game and asked, "Dad why are they not making the right calls?! Do they just want the Rams to win?"