'Bel-Air' Star Jordan L. Jones Says Reboot Show is Drastically Different, But Great

We'd like to take a minute just sit right there, there's a reboot in town -- "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" ... and one of its stars says a lot's changed.

Jordan L. Jones plays the role of Jazz in the new show, "Bel-Air," and says it is drastically different in a great way. He joined us Tuesday on "TMZ Live" to break down the advice he got from Jazzy Jeff, who originally played his character ... and his goosebumps moment with Will Smith.

As you've probably heard ... this "reimagining" of the '90s hit has all the same characters, but the twist is, it's not a comedy. It's based on director Morgan Cooper's short film from several years ago, and as Jordan explained ... they had a ton of creative freedom to put their own spin on it.

Of course, the OG actors came back to help guide and give creative direction. Jordan says it was a dream come true to get kudos from Will. In fact, he called it a "crazy" moment ... so, you gotta see him reveal exactly what big Willie told him.

The first 3 episodes of "Bel-Air" are already streaming on Peacock, and a new episode drops every Thursday. BTW, Jazzy Jeff also gave Jordan some solid advice about bringing his character back to life.