'Fresh Prince of Bell-Air' Mansion Hits Airbnb for Royal Stays

Thirty years after Will Smith looked at his kingdom and sat on his throne as the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" ... he's giving fans the chance to book the famous mansion on Airbnb.

Big Willie and the vacation rental company are teaming up to rent out a portion of the famous Brentwood mansion that was used as the exterior for the hit NBC sitcom during six incredibly successful seasons in the '90s.

The mansion offers access to what would have been Will's bedroom and bathroom on the show ... along with the poolside lounge area and ritzy dining room. They'll be greeted by bold graffiti art, posh interiors, family portraits and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters. Luxury, baby.

Fans will have the chance to lace up with a fresh pair of Air Jordans and shoot baskets in the bedroom. There's also turntables if anyone's down for a DJ Jazzy Jeff session. You can also rummage through Will's closet and throw on a preppy outfit from Bel-Air Academy or get sweaty in Bel-Air Athletics gear. BTW ... Jazzy Jeff will virtually welcome fans to the poolside area should you choose to catch some rays.

Here's the thing ... these bookings are overnight stays and only 5 dates are available. And, if you're outside the L.A. County area, you're outta luck, 'cause it's open only to those residents. Folks trying to book also have to prove they all currently live in the same household to minimize COVID risk. And, don't worry ... the place gets cleaned according to CDC rules.

It's the first time the mansion's opening up its doors for fans looking to create their own memories as the series celebrates its 30th anniversary. So, the good news? It's only $30 for the night to commemorate the 30-year anniversary. Bookings start September 29 and the stays will take place October 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14. Airbnb will also make a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia to celebrate the royal event.