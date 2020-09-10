'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Clothing Line Launches 30 Years After Premiere

Now, this is a story all about how Will Smith's life got flipped-turned upside down 30 years ago today ... and now "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is going the fashion route to celebrate that momentous occasion.

All the chillin' out, maxin' and relaxin' all cool began for Will on September 10, 1990, when NBC aired the first episode of what would go on to become a quintessential '90s show.

To commemorate the premiere and the show's cultural impact ... a nostalgic 'Fresh Prince' clothing line -- featuring jackets, tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, sock, hats, masks and bags -- just launched. It's inspired by Smith and his music partner, DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The "30th Anniversary" collection includes 30 items that either pay homage to Smith’s Philadelphia roots or his Bel-Air experience on the show ... like starring on the Bel-Air Academy basketball team.

Of course, the whole line is also dripping with '90s fashion trends.

The clothing launch comes amid a very exciting few weeks for 'Fresh Prince' fans, as the cast is reuniting to film an HBO Max special to air around Thanksgiving ... and a 2-season order was just picked up for a dramatized reboot of the classic sitcom.

Jazzy Jeff says... "This is really a celebration of a legacy and it’s incredible watching the series evolve into a fashion brand and influence an entirely new generation."