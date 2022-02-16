J.J. Watt Trolls Himself Over Infamous 'Remember The Name' Rap From 'Hard Knocks'

It's been nearly 7 years since the Houston Texans' season on "Hard Knocks" ... and J.J. Watt's infamous "Remember the Name" rap montage is still getting roasted -- this time, by the NFL star himself!!

In case you missed the hilariously cringe moment, Watt was videoed getting in a tough workout while HBO cameras were rolling during training camp in 2015 ... when he decided to rap along to the Fort Minor tune.

jj watt had an entire segment of hard knocks where he rapped "remember the name" while working out. https://t.co/Eg22rlWV99 pic.twitter.com/9Hqqm1ucCT — trey (@TreyfromNY) March 4, 2021 @TreyfromNY

The scene has taken new life over the years ... with fans poking fun at Watt for his rap skills and how over-the-top it was.

Now, Watt is finally addressing the scene ... saying, "You ever sing a song in the car and you think it sounds great and then you try and break it out at karaoke that night and it just doesn't quite hit the same??"

Watt then cuts to the clip ... clearly showing embarrassment over it.

"Yeah ... me too."