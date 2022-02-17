Hazel-E Talks Feud with Winnie Harlow on 'It's Tricky With Raquel Harper'

Play video content TMZ.com

Some might say Hazel-E's crossed a line in her viral feud -- but she has no regrets about clapping back at Winnie Harlow the way she has, and insists there's more to come.

Hazel-E went on the "It's Tricky with Raquel Harper" podcast to break down her war of words with the model which went nuclear when the insults got super-personal and lasered in on both women's appearances.

The "Love & Hip Hop" star told Raq that if people are gonna roast her appearance, she feels it's only fitting for her to respond with the same intensity. As Hazel put it ... if she's being pulled apart for the way she looks, "then nothing is off-limits".

The rift with Winnie ratcheted up when LightSkinKeisha posted pictures back in 2019 saying Hazel-E looked like Ernest P. Worrell from the 'Ernest' movies. It was strictly their beef until Winnie commented on one of Keisha's posts with ... "Keisha nooooooo."

Didn't seem like much, but it caught Hazel-E's eye real quick.

That's when she replied to Winnie ... "Look here 101 Dalmatians."

As you probably know Winnie -- a former 'Top Model' star -- has vitiligo, but Hazel-E still piled on with, "In real life if Tyra Banks didn't feel sorry for your malnourished a**, no one would know you! Pipe down salt n pepa."

Harsh, for sure, but check out the clip with Raq ... Hazel feels justified.