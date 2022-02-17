Bowling For Soup Singer Jaret Reddick 'Memba Him?!
2/17/2022 12:01 AM PT
Texas-raised rocker Jaret Reddick has a long history in the music industry and is best known for being the lead singer and guitarist of the Y2K pop-punk band Bowling For Soup ... even landing at number four on the Billboard Top 40 chart with the standout single "1985" and "Stacy's Mom" on their album "A Hangover You Don't Deserve."
Reddick continues to share the stage with his longtime bandmates and friends Chris Burney as the backup singer and lead guitarist, as well as, Gary Wiseman holding it down in the back on the drums.