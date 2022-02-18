Guess Who This Redhead Turned Into!

Guess Who This Redhead Turned Into!

2/18/2022 12:01 AM PT
Getty/TMZ Composite

Before this beaming little girl with a head full of red hair was responsible for some notable characters on big television shows like "Mad Men," "The Good Wife" and "The Mindy Project" ... she was just another southern belle smiling for the camera in Columbia, South Carolina.

If you're still having trouble putting your finger on who this mini star is ... maybe you should scope out some of the works from when this tiny tot made the leap onto the big screen with movie roles on cinematic classics like "The Help" and "Pitch Perfect!"

Can you guess who she is?

