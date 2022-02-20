'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman Confirmed Dead After Going Missing

Lindsey Pearlman, the actress with credits that include "Empire" and "General Hospital" was found dead 3 days after disappearing ... the LAPD now confirms.

The body of the 43-year-old was found Friday at the base of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood ... a very popular hiking spot. Her body was discovered inside a car

The cause of death has not been released, but Saturday Lindsey's sister said on Twitter, "Please know that you are never truly alone," as she posted the phone number to the National Suicide Hotline.

Hey everyone. My friend LINDSEY PEARLMAN is missing. The date on the flyer is incorrect. She hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, February 15, 9pm in Los Angeles, CA. Please share and contact the authorities if you have ANY info. THANK YOU 🙏🏼💔 #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/UXfp5u27Wk — Elaine Hendrix Ⓥ (@elaine4animals) February 18, 2022 @elaine4animals

Pearlman, who also appeared on "Chicago Justice," "The Ms. Pat Show," and "Selena," was last heard from Thursday afternoon. She called her cousin and phone data shows the call was made a mile-and-a-half from where her body was discovered.

Lindsey's husband, Vance Smith, said, "The police found Lindsey. She's gone. I'm broken."

The family says to honor Lindsey -- an animal rights advocate -- please donate to the Sante d'Or, an L.A,-based animal rescue org.