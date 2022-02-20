'Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley Death May Not Have Been Suicide

The investigation into the shooting death of 'Walking Dead' actor Moses J. Moseley just took a dramatic turn ... although cops believed he took his own life, new evidence suggests otherwise ... possibly foul play.

Moseley's body was found in his car January 26, with a bullet wound to his head and a gun sitting in his lap. Cops were investigating the death as a possible suicide.

Captain Randy Lee of the Stockbridge, GA PD tells us, "During the preliminary investigation, the potential of the death being a suicide was considered while not ruling out any other possibilities. As investigators progressed their investigation and more evidence was processed, reviewed and analyzed, other possibilities have presented themselves including accidental."

We spoke to a family member of Moseley ... they say investigators pointed to evidence of blood splatter, the way the bullet entered Moses' skull and his grip on the gun as not necessarily aligning with suicide.

The family member tells us the bullet entered below Moses' eye and never left his skull, whereas people who shoot themselves usually will put the gun to their temple (and the bullet exits on the other side) or in their mouth. He also had a "loose" grip on the gun, as if someone had put it in his hand.

TMZ broke the story, Moseley's family believed there was something fishy about his death from the get-go ... thinking it was possible he had been kidnapped and murdered.