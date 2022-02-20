Michigan's Juwan Howard Kicks Off Brawl Against Wisconsin, Throws Hands

Juwan Howard got physical with another coach after his team’s bitter loss in a basketball game ... kickstarting an ugly fight.

The University of Michigan’s men’s basketball head coach got into it Sunday while shaking hands with the opposing team ... the Wisconsin Badgers, who beat Juwan’s Wolverines 77-63 in a hard-fought game.

While UoW’s HC, Greg Gard, approached JH in the lineup ... he appeared to get snubbed by the latter -- which made him start to get in Juwan’s face, as the two of them began yapping back and forth.

Soon, it became clear this was going beyond words ... as other coaches and players had to rush between them to break up a head face-off. Juwan wasn’t done yet though ... in an apparent effort to reach Gard, he took what looked to be an open-hand swing at one of the Wisconsin assistant coaches, and made contact. It was all caught on camera, of course.

Closer look at Juwan Howard going after Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. pic.twitter.com/da46edZCuB — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022 @GoodmanHoops

That sparked more fighting from the players, and an all-out brawl ensued.

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem things got too out of hand ... and the chaos was eventually tapered down after everyone separated from one another.

Things got very ugly at the end of the Michigan Wisconsin game. pic.twitter.com/prbzRAGlgt — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) February 20, 2022 @ByAZuniga

No word on what exactly made Juwan react that way -- or what sort of punishment, if any, awaits him.