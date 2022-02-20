Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for COVID with Cold-Like Symptoms

Queen Elizabeth II has faced lots of challenges over the last year ... and now another -- she has COVID.

The 95-year-old monarch is obviously high risk, but so far she's only experiencing mild symptoms ... a cold and not much more, this according to Buckingham Palace.

Ever the hard worker, Q.E.II is continuing to perform "light duties" at Windsor Castle over the next week.

A Palace spokesperson added, "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

From all indications and reports, the Queen is fully vaccinated.

Queen Elizabeth II was seen using a walking stick at a major public event for the first time. The 95-year-old monarch was photographed using a cane 2003, although that was after she underwent knee surgery. pic.twitter.com/AoJMX2q3I0 — 凤凰网 Ifeng (@IFENG__official) October 13, 2021 @IFENG__official

The Queen has had a rough go health-wise over the last year ... she's been hospitalized -- although the Palace never said why. She also sprained her back, which sidelined her from attending a big U.N. meeting. A few days ago she was seen with a cane, mildly joking about her health struggles.

The Queen's not the only one in her fam to be hit by COVID ... Prince Charles tested positive a little more than a week ago, and it's his second bout with the virus. Camilla also tested positive.