NFL And XFL Join Forces To Collab On Innovation, Player Safety

The Rock's XFL is making huge moves -- the resurrected football organization is officially partnering with the NFL to help bring positive change to the sport of football ... the league announced Monday.

The new agreement will help both organizations discover innovative ways to improve the game by testing new physical and mental programs for players in the XFL ... as well as trying new rules and other ways to enhance the gameday experience.

In other words, the XFL will essentially be the NFL's guinea pig to see how the game can get better.

The Rock's partner, Dany Garcia, spoke about the big news ... saying, "We are extremely pleased to collaborate with the NFL in these important areas."

"We are bringing forward an XFL that is progressive and forward-thinking when it comes to innovation, leveraging the newest technology to enhance gameday experience."

She added ... "We have an open field for innovative rules to enhance in-game access. Sharing insights and practices between the XFL and NFL will do a tremendous amount of good for the game of football and support the player ecosystem overall."

It's a drastic change from the XFL's previous business model under Vince McMahon ... which originally sought out to be an NFL competitor before eventually declaring for bankruptcy in 2020.