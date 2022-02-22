Man Arrested After Doing Donuts In SUV On Field At Petco Park

Petco Park Driver Arrested For Doing Donuts ... On MLB Field!!

2/22/2022 9:30 AM PT

A man driving a white SUV was arrested by cops in San Diego after he was busted doing donuts on the field at Petco Park!!

The incident went down Friday morning around 10 AM ... as the grounds crew was working to restore the field for the upcoming (fingers crossed?) baseball season, according to the San Diego Tribune.

Check out the video. The driver is seen doing donuts on the field before members of the grounds crew realized what was happening, blocking him from leaving the field using a small forklift until San Diego Police Department arrived.

Thankfully, a man named Ryan Carlson happened to be at the ballpark to witness the action ... and was fast enough to grab his phone and get some video of the crazy scene.

The driver was ultimately apprehended -- bringing his "thrill ride" to an end -- and charged for felony vandalism for "causing some damage to the field," according to the newspaper.

As of now, MLB and the players association are embroiled in a bitter fight over money ... so it's possible the "joyride" might be the only action we see on a baseball field anytime soon.

