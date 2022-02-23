Pockets in 'Hook' 'Memba Him?!
2/23/2022 12:01 AM PT
Chicago-born child actor Isaiah Robinson was only 8 years old when he took on the role of the little lost boy Pockets -- who spots the Pan inside of Peter and delivers the classic line "Oh, there you are Peter" -- in Steven Spielberg's 1991 fantasy film "Hook."
Isaiah Robinson shared the big screen with an impressive list of actors including Dante Basco as Rufio, Julia Roberts as the fast-fluttering, Tinker Bell, Dustin Hoffman as the kid-stealing, Captain Hook ... and of course Robin Williams as the lost boy leader turned lawyer, Peter Banning ... a.k.a. Peter Pan.