Marcus Stroman Claims Mets Fans Called Him N-Word, Made Death Threats

Disgusting claims from MLB ace Marcus Stroman ... who says New York Mets fans called him the n-word and hurled death threats at him during his time with the team.

The 30-year-old pitcher has been unleashing on his former employer on Twitter recently ... saying he couldn't be happier to be leaving the Big Apple to join the Chicago Cubs.

Stroman provided context as to why he's so excited for a fresh start in response to a tweet on Wednesday ... opening up on the alleged awful treatment he received from fans during his 2 seasons with the Mets.

"Endless death threats, being called a n***** often, hearing black lives don’t matter, and playing for a front office who didn’t care about any of that."

Stroman says he will go into more detail on his podcast when the time is right ... but says no matter how he was treated, he was able to persevere and do his job.

"Still dealt on the mound through all of that! 🗣🤷🏾‍♂️"

Stroman previously said on Twitter back in November he wanted to be back with the Mets next season ... but things quickly turned sour.