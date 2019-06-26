Marcus Stroman Says He'd Love To Pitch For Yankees 'One Day'

Marcus Stroman just admitted to TMZ Sports he wants to pitch for the Yankees ... telling us, "One day."
Of course, the superstar pitcher is still a member of Toronto's squad, and he says he's "focused on my time with the Blues Jays now."
But, with the Yanks reportedly interested in the 28-year-old NY native ... he made it clear to our camera guy before hittin' the Blue Jays team bus Wednesday -- he'd be fine with the move!!
Stroman has previously hinted he's down to rock the pinstripes ... telling a group of reporters earlier this week that he's "built for the bright lights."
Unclear what the Yankees are willing to offer for Stroman -- who has a 3.04 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 17 starts this season -- but they do desperately need a starting pitcher for the second half of the season.
Could Stroman's clear willingness to be a Yankee help move trade talks along??
Stay tuned ...