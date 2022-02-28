Art Briles No Longer Joining Grambling State Coaching Staff After Backlash
Art Briles Won't Coach At Grambling State ... After Backlash
2/28/2022 3:14 PM PT
Art Briles will no longer serve on Hue Jackson's coaching staff at Grambling State ... this, after the hire was met with a ton of backlash.
The ex-Baylor head coach was set to become offensive coordinator for the Tigers next season ... his first big-time gig since getting canned over his involvement in alleged sexual assault coverups at Baylor from 2012-16.
Jackson defended the Briles hire in a statement Monday ... citing forgiveness, redemption and enlightenment as key factors to making the decision.
Pleas Read this statement. #forgiveness #redemption#enlightenment #GramFam pic.twitter.com/XWstabSdll— HueJacksonFoundation (@HueJacksonFDN) February 25, 2022 @HueJacksonFDN
But, just hours later, Briles is out of the job again ... with Pete Thamel reporting the coach is no longer joining the staff.
This isn't the first time a team has quickly switched its decision on Briles -- the same thing happened with the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2017, when he was brought in to serve as assistant offensive head coach.
Briles went on to coach in Italy before taking a gig with Mount Vernon HS in Texas in 2019 ... earning a 20-6 record over 2 seasons.
Briles has a 99-65 record in college ... but it's clear the guy's going to have a helluva time finding work moving forward.