Guess Who This Smiling Sweetie Turned Into!
2/28/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this happy little kid was bringing smiles to faces with her music and quirky television characters, she was just another southern sweetie with a bright future growing up on a ranch in Oklahoma.
While this star shared a throwback in a sepia tone shot ... you might have better luck guessing who is in the old school shot if you knew she was known for her ravishing red hair!
If you are still having a hard time tracking down the cute kid maybe try listening to some of her number 1 hits including "Rumor Has It," "You Lie" and "Walk On."