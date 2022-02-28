Michael Keaton Emotional About Nephew's Death During SAG Awards Speech

Play video content TNT/TBS

Michael Keaton has a new trophy for his role in "Dopesick" -- a TV drama about addiction -- a subject that hits painfully close to home and had him fighting back tears at the podium.

Michael won the Outstanding Actor Award Sunday night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and dedicated it to his late nephew -- also named Michael -- who, he revealed, had died from an overdose.

The actor took several seconds to collect himself, but was still choked up as he said, "I lost Michael to drugs, and it hurts." He also dedicated the award to his sister, Pam.

Keaton's nephew reportedly died in 2016 when he OD'd on heroin and fentanyl.

In the Hulu drama, Michael plays a small-town family doctor taking on big pharma to fight the country's opioid crisis.

Watching his speech Sunday night ... you can understand how emotional he is about the role, and he made it clear winning the award had a bigger meaning for him and his family.