Naomi Osaka Gets Fortnite Character With Custom Outfits

Naomi Osaka is the latest superstar to enter the world of Fortnite -- the tennis sensation is joining the game's Icon Series with her own custom outfits!!

The popular game made the big announcement this week ... saying the 24-year-old will have two unique looks available for purchase starting Thursday.

One of the outfits is a super badass tennis player -- the Naomi Osaka Outfit -- which fittingly comes with a tennis racket pickaxe.

The other 'fit is the Dark Priestess Naomi ... which also has a racket-esque feature to it, but is a much more fantasy look than sporty.

Osaka joins massive names like Neymar, LeBron James and Travis Scott ... who have all collabed with the battle royale game in the past.

Of course, Osaka is a diehard gamer ... so the new partnership is a no-brainer.