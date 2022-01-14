Naomi Osaka Praises BF Cordae After New Album Drops, 'Proud Of You'

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is gushing over her boyfriend Cordae's new album ... praising the rapper for all the hard work he put into it in a mushy message of support.

24-year-old Cordae's sophomore project, "From a Birds Eye View," officially dropped with an album release party featuring Dave Chappelle on Thursday ... and the #14 player in the world made sure to show love on his big day.

"Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring," Osaka said on Instagram.

"Makes you feel like some people are born to do certain things, @cordae you're a star and a light, quite literally brighten up every room you walk in (or maybe it's your hair lol)."

"Congratulations on your 2nd album, proud of you ❤️"

NO and Cordae have been dating since early 2019 ... and the Maryland MC has made several appearances cheering on his girl at tournaments over the years.

As for Cordae's album, it's getting a lot of positive reviews already ... which is pretty much expected, as he's one of the most promising talents in the industry.