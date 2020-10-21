Naomi Osaka And Rapper BF Cordae Enjoy Romantic Dinner On Beach For Birthday
10/21/2020 9:38 AM PT
Rose pedals?? Check. Sunset views on the beach?? Check. Candles and live music?? Check and check!!
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka and her rapper boyfriend Cordae had the most epic romantic dinner on the beach to celebrate her birthday this week ... and it legit looks like it came out of a dream.
The couple has been boo'd up in paradise for about a week to celebrate Osaka's 23rd (which was Oct. 16) ... posting up at the beach and other cozy spots.
The top highlight had to be their private dinner on the sand ... where the "Gifted" lyricist vibed to the tunes of the night as Osaka soaked it all in.
"I felt like I was in a movie," the 3-time Grand Slam winner said on Tuesday.
Of course, Osaka and Cordae have been together for over a year ... but this is by far the most romantic we've seen the couple!
Cordae has played the role of cheerleader this year as well, supporting Osaka from the stands during her U.S. Open championship run.
It was a great 22nd year for the #3 tennis player in the world ... and we're sure her Jordan year will be just as special if it continues in this direction!!
