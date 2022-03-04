Boxer Guillermo Rigondeaux Suffers Serious Eye Injuries In Freak Cooking Accident

Gold medalist boxer Guillermo Rigondeaux -- who famously fought Vasyl Lomachenko in 2017 -- suffered serious eye injuries in a freak cooking accident, his manager, Alex Bornote, said.

According to Bornote, Rigondeaux was cooking in his Miami home last week, when the contents of a pressure cooker blew up in his face.

"When the pot exploded and we saw how Rigondoaux was left, we thought the worst," Bornote told the El Nuevo Herald, "because his face and eyes looked very bad as a result of the impact of the explosion."

Bornote says Rigondeaux -- who just fought on Feb. 26 in Dubai -- has lost a significant portion of his vision due to the accident ... though he said he's hopeful tests will show Guillermo can recover soon.

If tests reveal the damage is significant ... Bornote said the 41-year-old fighter could require a lengthy surgery and recovery process to fix the issues.

It's a sad blow for Rigondeaux, as the boxer was hoping to get his career back on track after losing his last two bouts.

Rigondeaux owns a 20-3-1 record as a pro ... and earned gold medals at the 2000 and 2004 Summer Olympics. He notably fought Lomachenko on Dec. 9, 2017 ... losing in the sixth round.