Lindsey Graham Dragged by Navy SEAL Who Assassinated bin Laden

Lindsey Graham is getting dragged for saying someone in Russia should murder Putin, and by a person that knows a lot about the subject -- the Navy SEAL who shot and killed Osama bin Laden.

Robert O'Neill tells TMZ ... as a Senator, Graham shouldn't have made those comments. He notes Graham's a part of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and believes the Senator should be using those backdoor channels to get the work done instead of talking about it on news TV -- noting politicians shouldn't be worrying about ratings.

Senator Graham took to Fox News on Friday, responding to the terrors developing in Ukraine ... saying "The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country and the world a great service."

Now, Robert doesn't completely disagree with Graham, telling us someone on the inside should put a hit on Putin if the madness doesn't end soon. For now, he's hoping this can all end without getting messy and one of Putin's associates knocks some sense into him!

Robert says Putin is losing his mind ... and something needs to get done quickly, as innocent people die every day in Ukraine.