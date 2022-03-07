Ukrainian Fighter Maryna Moroz Scared For Family, Knows Someone Who Died In War

Play video content TMZSports.com

UFC fighter Maryna Moroz has been on a roller coaster of emotions -- the Ukrainian fighter got a huge win at UFC 272, but tells TMZ Sports she's terrified for her family's safety as war rages in her home country.

"A lot of emotions because after 24 hours, I didn't sleep. I tried to answer everybody for my fans, for my family, for my friends. So back in Florida, a little bit of rest, try to stay more calm but still have emotions like crazy, but happy," Moroz says.

But, despite feeling good about the hard-earned 2nd round submission win over Mariya Agapova, Maryna's still very worried about her relatives in Ukraine.

"My family is okay but I know many of my friends, like, I know this guy died. It was so sad, but for me, it's very important to save my family right now. I don't want somebody to come touch my family. It's still nervous, still scary to me, I'm scared right now, but I try to be strong."

Even though Moroz was on the undercard, her post-fight interview with Joe Rogan got a lot of attention after Maryna talked about the emotions she dealt with leading up to fight night.

Play video content UFC

In spite of the terrible situation facing her loved ones on the ground in Ukraine, she says her family is thrilled for her success.