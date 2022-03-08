Justin Bieber's Justice Tour Hits L.A. with Special Celebrity Guests
3/8/2022 7:23 AM PT
Justin Bieber's Justice Tour is back in full swing after the singer's bout with COVID-19 ... and his L.A. stop was full of surprises.
JB fans packed into Crypto.com Arena Monday night where the singer played all his hits. He also brought out some of his famous friends to share the stage -- including Leon Bridges, who played "River," Don Toliver for "Don't Go" and Quavo for "Intentions."
The show was nearly two hours -- with a 24 song setlist -- which included some of his newer stuff like "Peaches," "Ghost" and "Anyone" along with his classics like "Sorry," "Baby" and "Boyfriend."
Bieber also took some time to address the crowd, sharing a message that sometimes it's okay to not be okay ... and that even the world's biggest stars have their struggles.
Of course, Justin was referencing his struggles during his teenage years, including a DUI arrest back in 2014, and his more recent battle with Lyme Disease.
JB told the crowd, "What this tour is about is about unity, it's about collectively coming together and saying I love you no matter what you look like, no matter where you come from ... and I just think there's so much power in that. So, I just want to say thank you guys so much for coming to this Justice tour."