Chris Brown Drops VM and Texts from Rape Accuser, Threatens to Sue Her

Chris Brown is firing back at the woman who accused him of rape and sued him for $20 million ... insisting voicemails and texts she sent him after their encounter prove it was consensual.

The string of texts began very shortly after he and the anonymous accuser hooked up on a yacht in Miami back in December 2020, and continued for several months. In the texts, Chris tells the woman she should take a Plan B pill after their encounter, and she responds that she will, and adds ... "I wanna f**k u tonight at midnight lol."

Months later, after she and Chris apparently talked about meeting up again, but never did, the woman sends a nude selfie and says "U were honestly the best d**k I've had 😭 lol i just want it again."

When Chris didn't respond, she seemed to get peeved, texting ... "U knew full well I wasn't pressing u bout no d**k. U told me to stay and then gonna try to play me? Nah that's crazy i didn't deserve that but u def got it."

In a voicemail, which Chris posted on his IG, she says, "I just want to see you again ... just let me know. If you want me to leave you alone, I will. But I really just wanna f**k the s**t again."

Chris clearly feels vindicated in the case, and said on social media ... "No more dragging me through the mud. CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE (blue cap emoji)." He says he's planning to sue the accuser because, "You don't play with people's lives like that."

TMZ broke the story ... the woman accused Chris of drugging her during the yacht party, and taking her into a bedroom and raping her.

We spoke with accuser's lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, and she confirms the woman sent Chris the texts and voicemail. She tells TMZ she's withdrawing from the case because she says the woman had not informed her about the messages.