Colin Kaepernick 'Still Working' To Get Back In NFL, Shares New Workout Video
3/10/2022 1:45 PM PT
It's been nearly SIX years since Colin Kaepernick last took a snap in the NFL ... but the quarterback said on Thursday he's "still working" to make it back.
The 34-year-old made the announcement on his social media page ... while sharing a video of one of his latest workouts.
In the clip, Kaepernick can be seen dropping back on a football field, rolling to his right, and throwing a pass several yards downfield.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported following the video's release that a source close to Kap says the ex-49ers star is currently "in the best shape of his life."
"He wants to play," Schefter said the source added. "He's ready play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl."
It's the first time in months that Kaepernick has said he still has NFL aspirations. You'll recall, he most recently spoke about a potential comeback in October, when he told Ebony that he's "training five, six days a week" to make it back.
Kaepernick last played in an NFL game on Jan. 1, 2017. He threw for 215 yards and a touchdown in that game, which resulted in a loss to the Seahawks.
Kap has claimed repeatedly since then that the league was blackballing him over the way he started kneeling demonstrations during pregame national anthems.
The QB ultimately sued the league over it all a few years ago ... and the parties settled out of court. The NFL did not publicly admit to blackballing the quarterback.