Colin Kaepernick 'Still Working' To Get Back In NFL, Shares New Workout Video

It's been nearly SIX years since Colin Kaepernick last took a snap in the NFL ... but the quarterback said on Thursday he's "still working" to make it back.

The 34-year-old made the announcement on his social media page ... while sharing a video of one of his latest workouts.

In the clip, Kaepernick can be seen dropping back on a football field, rolling to his right, and throwing a pass several yards downfield.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported following the video's release that a source close to Kap says the ex-49ers star is currently "in the best shape of his life."

"He wants to play," Schefter said the source added. "He's ready play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl."

It's the first time in months that Kaepernick has said he still has NFL aspirations. You'll recall, he most recently spoke about a potential comeback in October, when he told Ebony that he's "training five, six days a week" to make it back.

Kaepernick last played in an NFL game on Jan. 1, 2017. He threw for 215 yards and a touchdown in that game, which resulted in a loss to the Seahawks.

Kap has claimed repeatedly since then that the league was blackballing him over the way he started kneeling demonstrations during pregame national anthems.