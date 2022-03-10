Elon Musk and Grimes Secretly Welcome Second Child Via Surrogate

Elon Musk and Grimes have a second child ... a baby girl who they've managed to keep under wraps for several months, but now they're revealing the big secret!

Grimes says their daughter was born back in December via surrogate and her name, as you'd expect, is totally unique -- Exa Dark Siderael. But, they're calling her Y, for short. Remember, they have a 22-month old son X Æ A-12, who goes by X.

Grimes dropped the baby news to Vanity Fair and addressed the elephant in the room ... namely, that we all thought she and Elon broke up back in September.

The singer says they've since reconciled, in their own way. She says, "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid."

Baby X was born back in May 2020, and prior to that Musk had 5 sons -- a set of twins and a set of triplets -- from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson. X was Grimes' first kid.

Play video content NOVEMBER 2021 SpaceXly / YouTube

Since his birth, baby X has gotten the spotlight quite a few times ... even being the highlight in dad's viral zoom presentation back in November 2021.

She says the family is very happy, marking this as the best their relationship has ever been. They also plan on having more kids, but obviously, we won't expect them to be public about it.