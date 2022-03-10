NFL's Jeff Gladney Found Not Guilty In Domestic Violence Case

NFL cornerback Jeff Gladney -- a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft -- was just found not guilty of assaulting his girlfriend, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Court documents show a jury "unanimously" came to the decision in a Dallas County courtroom on Thursday afternoon.

As we previously reported, Gladney had been hit with a felony domestic violence charge back in August after he allegedly roughed up his GF in April following an argument over the contents of his phone.

In court documents, officials say Gladney's accuser told them the football player snapped on her ... hitting her, choking her and dragging her by her hair across the ground.

Gladney was not only released by the Vikings following the charge ... he was also facing up to 10 years behind bars if convicted.

Gladney's attorney, though, said after he was hit with the charge that the former TCU standout was innocent.

Gladney sat out all of the 2021 season with the case hanging over his head. He's still a free agent and is available to sign with any team.