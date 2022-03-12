Jeffrey Katzenberg Gets Hacked in Cybersecurity Demonstration

Play video content Aura

Billionaire Investor Jeffrey Katzenberg is many things, but like many of us ... he's not bulletproof from being hacked online.

Jeffery became a guinea pig of sorts, starring in a video showing how hackers take advantage of vulnerable and/or unsophisticated users and steal vital, personal info.

Check out the video ... Jeffery's devices get hacked by Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security, and she's able to swipe his emails, contacts, photos ... even his ID/passport, and it's pretty shocking how it all goes down.

Online hackers have cracked into more than 13 billion connected devices ... in 2020 alone, Americans lost more than $4.2B from digital crimes, according to the FBI.

Pretty scary, right?

The co-founder and former CEO of DreamWorks Animation is touting digital security for consumers through a company called Aura.