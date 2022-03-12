Rust Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' Family Lawyer Slams Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin knows no shame in the death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins ... this according to the lawyer for her widower and son.

Attorney Brian Panish is reacting to Baldwin's new legal docs which say the actor wanted to complete the film after Hutchins' death. Panish told Deadline, "It is shameful that Baldwin claims Hutchins' actions in filing a wrongful death lawsuit derailed the completion of Rust. The only action that ended the film's production was Baldwin's killing of Halyna Hutchins."

There's a great divide between Baldwin's take on the fatal shooting and that of Halyna's husband, Matthew Hutchins. Baldwin has said he bears no responsibility for her death, which Panish says, "Alec Baldwin once again is trying to avoid liability and accountability for his reckless actions before and on October 21st that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins."

As we reported, Baldwin claimed in his new legal docs his contract with the "Rust" production company immunizes him from financial responsibility for any mishap. That contract, however, in no way prevents the Hutchins family from going after Baldwin. If they win a wrongful death judgment against Baldwin, they could force him to pay the judgment. It would then be Baldwin's responsibility to go after the "Rust" production company to recoup what he paid, provided the production company is still solvent.