'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, New Job at Tattoo Parlor

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed -- the head armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin's "Rust" -- isn't handling firearms for her new job, but she'll still be around guns ... the tattoo kind!!!

Hannah's working at Belton Tattoo shop in her hometown of Bullhead City, AZ ... and was seen stepping out for a recent lunch break. According to the photo agency, she's the shop's receptionist. It's the first time she's been seen in public since the family of Halyna Hutchins filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her and several other people ... including Baldwin.

Play video content TMZ.com

You'll recall ... the lawsuit alleges the hiring of inexperienced armorers -- like Hannah -- and having her split time as an assistant props master played a factor in Halyna's death.

Back in November, Hannah's attorney claimed the entire tragedy is a setup, with the goal of framing her -- adding "We believe that the scene was tampered with as well before the police arrived."

The D.A. has scoffed at the claim, saying no such evidence has surfaced.