VP Kamala Harris' Husband, Doug Emhoff, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, has contracted COVID-19 -- and even though the Veep is still negative ... there's concern the White House could be at risk.

The Second Gentleman tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday, but word is ... he's feeling okay. Harris, for her part, has tested negative thus far -- and will continue to test regularly ... according to her office.

#NEW: @SecondGentleman has tested positive for COVID-19 today. @VP has tested negative so far.



SGOTUS was at an outdoor event in Washington, DC earlier today. pic.twitter.com/om5iI0ICp8 — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) March 15, 2022 @casssemyon

Both Harris and Emhoff were scheduled to attend a White House event later today that was going to be celebrating Equal Pay Day in honor of Women's History Month ... but both husband and wife skipped it -- DE for being sick obviously, and out of caution for Harris.

There's no indication that President Biden has caught the virus -- he last tasted Sunday, but the fact he spoke at the equal pay shindig indicates he's doing just fine.

Still ... the fact Emhoff is positive seems to imply that COVID has entered the White House, and that it could possibly reach the Prez and VP -- which would be bad, especially considering Joe is scheduled to take a trip to Europe next week to deal with Ukraine.

Of course, everyone is vaccinated and boosted -- so hopefully everyone is OK.

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.



It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022 @BarackObama

Barack Obama's recent positive result comes to mind -- although he says he's doing fine, it's still shocking anytime it affects someone of his stature ... and the same would apply to JB and co.