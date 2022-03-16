Home Shopping Network's Marilyn Miglin Dead at 83

Marilyn Miglin, the "Queen of Makeovers" on Home Shopping Network and whose husband was killed by serial killer Andrew Cunanan has died.

Marilyn's son Duke Miglin tells TMZ ... she passed away in Chicago Monday, surrounded by loved ones. Miglin died from complications from a stroke.

Miglin was a host of the Home Shopping Network for more than 25 years -- enticing 65 million viewers to fork over their credit cards for a slew of beauty products.

She founded a beauty company in 1963 -- Marilyn Miglin Cosmetics -- which became her empire, with 36 fragrances and perfumes. The company was valued at $50 million. She made the list of America's top 500 female business owners.

Miglin was also an activist ... using her later years to help burn survivors by offering beauty services to the facially disfigured, frequently visiting the trauma unit at the University of Illinois Craniofacial Center.

Chicago declared April 15 Marilyn Miglin Day to honor all the good deeds she did for the city. The Raoul Wallenberg Pediatric Day Hospital in Jerusalem named a burn and disfigurement unit after her in June 1998 ... recognizing her work with children.

Lee Miglin, her husband, was the 3rd murder victim of serial killer Andrew Cunanan in 1997 ... the man who went on to murder Gianni Versace. Miglin was found in the garage of their home, face covered in duct tape and wrapped in brown paper. His ribs were broken and his throat had been cut.

Following the killing, investigators noticed Cunanan slept in Lee’s bed, gave himself a shave, and ate from their refrigerator ... ultimately fleeing the house in the family car.

Miglin's story was highlighted in season 2 of "American Crime Story," with Marilyn played by Judith Light.

She leaves behind two adult children. She was 83.