Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donates $7M To Help Ukrainians After Russia Restrictions

Jack Dorsey is making another big donation ... and this time he's sending money to organizations helping with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The former Twitter CEO and founder just donated $7 million to benefit Ukrainians impacted by Vladimir Putin's war, and he's spreading the dough around evenly to 7 different initiatives.

The money is flowing through Jack's fund Start Small, LLC ... and it's the same fund he's used before to donate $3 million to Colin Kaepernick's legal defense initiative and $1 billion to COVID-19 relief.

Jack's $1 million donations are going to the following organizations:

- Nova Ukraine ... a humanitarian aid workgroup on the ground in Ukraine since 2014, run by a group of Silicon Valley-based Ukrainians who work in the tech industry

- CARE ... a crisis fund providing food, water, hygiene kits and more to 4 million Ukrainians, with an emphasis on women, families and the elderly

- World Central Kitchen ... a collection of chefs and others serving thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainians

- Sunflower of Peace ... a group distributing first-aid kits, medicine and medical instruments to paramedics and doctors in war-torn areas of Ukraine

- Razom ... crisis relief workers providing life-saving medical supplies and humanitarian aid and helping Ukraine rebuild

- Mery Corps ... a global team of humanitarians providing emergency cash assistance and connecting people on the move with information, like where to access basic services and find safe routes in Ukraine, Romania and Poland

-GlobalGiving ... a crisis relief fund supporting humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where refugees are fleeing

