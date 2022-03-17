NFL QB Mason Rudolph & Tennis Star Genie Bouchard Break Up

Tennis star Genie Bouchard and NFL quarterback Mason Rudolph are done ... TMZ Sports has learned the couple has broken up after nearly two years of dating.

Bouchard and Rudolph initially hooked up in 2020 -- and in the ensuing months, the two became inseparable.

Genie attended a bunch of Rudolph's Steelers games -- and even took time out of her Mexico vacation in November to make sure she caught his start against the Detroit Lions.

Rudolph, meanwhile, posted her on his social media page often ... and the two weren't shy about using heart emojis and the "L" word.

But, we've learned the couple has just recently split ... with one source telling us it was an "amicable" end.

The source added the two are remaining friends in the breakup.