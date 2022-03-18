Amanda Bynes Finds Her New Home, Fiancé's Moving in with Her

Amanda Bynes is taking another big step as her conservatorship's expected to come to an end -- finding a place to live on her own, and moving in with her hubby-to-be.

The former child star's attorney, David A. Esquibias, tells TMZ … Amanda recently started looking at a bunch of properties around Los Angeles, and she's scored. Her new place is a new and modern rental in a very private neighborhood ... not far from the ocean.

Her plan is to move in once the conservatorship is dissolved.

Amanda won't be alone, either ... her fiancé, Paul, is coming with her, and it will be their first time living under the same roof.

We're told Amanda and Paul already spend all of their time together, but haven't been able to live together because she's been staying at sober living facilities that only allow women.

Remember, Amanda was placed in a conservatorship back in 2013. Her mother has been her conservator the whole time, but Amanda's parents fully support her move to end it.