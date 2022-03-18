Rare Marvel Comic #1 Sells For $2.4 Million At Auction

A copy of the first-ever Marvel comic book sold at auction for $2.4 million, so presumably if the buyer does a Capital One commercial, the answer to the question, "What's in your wallet?" -- "Nothing."

Vincent Zurzolo, COO of ComicConnect.com tells TMZ ... the prize was "Marvel Comics #1," first released in 1939. The issue features characters like "The Human Torch" and "Masked Raider."

The opening bid -- a measly $1. Fast-forward to 33 bids later -- the winning, eye-popping number -- $2,427,777.65, making it the most expensive version of issue #1 ever sold.

We're told the buyer is a passionate comic collector who understands the significance of the comic and its place in superhero history. Of course, Marvel has taken off since its first issue, but this is the one that started it all.

This copy -- in near-perfect condition -- is known as the "pay copy," because it was used by publisher Lloyd Jacquet to record payments for his artists ... featuring hand-written reimbursement notes to the artists.