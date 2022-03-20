Ashley Tisdale -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Ashley Tisdale's look over the years is exactly what " I've We've Been Looking For!"

Here's a 17-year-old version of the New Jersey-born actress at an 'MY - TEE Summer Soiree' Hosted by actress Brittany Snow back in 2003. This was just years before she would star in Disney's iconic "High School Musical" and "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" (left).

And, 19 years later ... the now 36-year-old mom may have switched her youthful smile to a mature smize, but that hasn't diverted her love and passion for health and beauty -- as she now has her own beauty company called Frenshe.

"We're All in This Together!"

The question is ...