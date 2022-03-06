Tyler, the Creator -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Tyler, the Creator's good looks and style are still turning heads!

Here's a 20-year-old version of the Yonkers rapper and producer hanging out backstage at a show during SXSW in Austin, Texas back in 2011 (left). This was shortly after he released his debut studio album "Goblin" ... which went gold and featured other up-and-coming artists like Frank Ocean and Syd.

And, 11 years later ... the 31-year-old fashion icon -- who is celebrating his birthday today -- was last photographed a few weeks back while outside the Louis Vuitton fashion show at Paris Fashion Week (right).

The question is ...